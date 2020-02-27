Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €169.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Safran (EPA:SAF) received a €169.00 ($196.51) price objective from research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.35% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB restated a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays set a €172.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €162.00 ($188.37) target price on shares of Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on shares of Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €149.09 ($173.36).

Get Safran alerts:

SAF stock opened at €129.65 ($150.76) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €143.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €140.60. Safran has a 12-month low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a 12-month high of €92.36 ($107.40).

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.