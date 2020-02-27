Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €120.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been given a €120.00 ($139.53) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAF. Credit Suisse Group set a €162.00 ($188.37) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €169.00 ($196.51) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays set a €172.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €156.00 ($181.40) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Safran has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €149.09 ($173.36).

SAF traded down €3.35 ($3.90) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €129.45 ($150.52). 1,546,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €143.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €140.60. Safran has a 1 year low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a 1 year high of €92.36 ($107.40).

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Safran stock. Tesuji Partners LLC grew its position in Safran SA (EPA:SAF) by 285.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 675,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Safran makes up 5.5% of Tesuji Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tesuji Partners LLC’s holdings in Safran were worth $94,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

