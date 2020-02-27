Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €172.00 by Barclays

Safran (EPA:SAF) received a €172.00 ($200.00) price target from research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Nord/LB reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €162.00 ($188.37) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €169.00 ($196.51) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €149.09 ($173.36).

Get Safran alerts:

EPA:SAF opened at €129.65 ($150.76) on Thursday. Safran has a fifty-two week low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a fifty-two week high of €92.36 ($107.40). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €143.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is €140.60.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.