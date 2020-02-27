Safran SA (EPA:SAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Safran SA (EPA:SAF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €149.09 ($173.36).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €156.00 ($181.40) price target on Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays set a €172.00 ($200.00) price target on Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €162.00 ($188.37) price target on Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Nord/LB reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €169.00 ($196.51) price objective on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of SAF stock opened at €132.30 ($153.84) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €143.77 and a 200 day moving average of €140.60. Safran has a 52 week low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a 52 week high of €92.36 ($107.40).

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

