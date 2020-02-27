SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.62) by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,931.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.00%. The company’s revenue was up 617.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.38) earnings per share.

Shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock traded down $11.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,349,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,100. The company has a current ratio of 12.67, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.36. SAGE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $193.56.

In other SAGE Therapeutics news, insider Albert Robichaud bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.16 per share, with a total value of $1,604,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 102,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,582,302.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.20 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,500,826. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

SAGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $203.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Svb Leerink raised shares of SAGE Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.78.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

