Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:SAIL)

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Sailpoint Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group has a “In-Line” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Sailpoint Technologies alerts:

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $89.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SAIL has been the topic of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Sailpoint Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

NYSE:SAIL traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.95. The stock had a trading volume of 79,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,264. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.23 and a beta of 2.07. Sailpoint Technologies has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 3.39.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $360,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,138,662.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,639 shares in the company, valued at $33,618,033.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,719,800. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Sailpoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sailpoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.