salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Bank of The West

Bank of The West grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,947 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,511 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up about 1.6% of Bank of The West’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bank of The West’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $13,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 221 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total transaction of $155,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,464,490.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.65, for a total value of $813,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 499,439 shares of company stock worth $86,047,720 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from to in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.73.

CRM stock opened at $178.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $160.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $137.87 and a 12-month high of $195.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.45.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

