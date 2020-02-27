salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,310 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 12.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,145,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749,613 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $501,219,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,521,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 29.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,265,009 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,078,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,325 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.03.

NYSE:CRM traded down $6.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.15. 9,918,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,387,516. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $137.87 and a 12 month high of $195.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.87 and a 200 day moving average of $162.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $160.79 billion, a PE ratio of 860.79, a PEG ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $1,932,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 6,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 499,439 shares of company stock worth $86,047,720. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

