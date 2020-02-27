salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Argus

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target increased by research analysts at Argus from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Argus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on salesforce.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on salesforce.com to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cross Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.03.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $178.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $137.87 and a 52-week high of $195.72. The company has a market capitalization of $160.79 billion, a PE ratio of 894.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.81 and its 200 day moving average is $162.45.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan Wojcicki bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $175.26 per share, with a total value of $192,786.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,722.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $27,394.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,253.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 499,439 shares of company stock valued at $86,047,720. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 221 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

