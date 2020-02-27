Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Analysts expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to post $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.55. Sally Beauty reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sally Beauty.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 376.67% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $980.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Sally Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SBH shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $12.27 on Thursday. Sally Beauty has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $21.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.55.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $95,013.00. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $120,870.00. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after purchasing an additional 92,325 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 780,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,243,000 after purchasing an additional 478,855 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 135,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 80,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $515,000.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sally Beauty (SBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.