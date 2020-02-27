SALT (SALT) Price Hits $0.0658 on Exchanges

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. During the last seven days, SALT has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. One SALT token can currently be bought for $0.0658 or 0.00000747 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, OKEx, Liqui and Radar Relay. SALT has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and approximately $48,380.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011359 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $227.26 or 0.02580762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00217568 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00044921 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00130294 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT’s launch date was July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,620 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

SALT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, LATOKEN, OKEx, ABCC, Binance, Huobi, Kyber Network, AirSwap, Radar Relay, IDEX, Upbit, Bittrex and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

