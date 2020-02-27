Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.70 EPS

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.70), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $823.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:SAFM traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.43. 952,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,600. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.43. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 0.76. Sanderson Farms has a 12-month low of $111.77 and a 12-month high of $179.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.67.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

