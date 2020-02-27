Sandfire Resources NL (ASX:SFR) Insider Karl Simich Buys 50,000 Shares

Sandfire Resources NL (ASX:SFR) insider Karl Simich purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$4.53 ($3.21) per share, with a total value of A$226,400.00 ($160,567.38).

SFR stock traded down A$0.02 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting A$4.48 ($3.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,623,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,000. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Sandfire Resources NL has a 52-week low of A$5.04 ($3.57) and a 52-week high of A$8.24 ($5.84). The firm has a market capitalization of $797.57 million and a P/E ratio of 6.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$5.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$5.95.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. Sandfire Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.28%.

Sandfire Resources Company Profile

Sandfire Resources NL explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral tenements and projects in Australia and internationally. It operates through two segments, DeGrussa Mine, and Exploration and Evaluation. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits.

