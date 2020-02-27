Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 807,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the January 30th total of 638,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of SAND stock opened at $7.39 on Thursday. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAND. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,998 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 14,727 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,743 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,770 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 204.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 132,461 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 89,006 shares during the period. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $2,302,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $7.25 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC raised Sandstorm Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $11.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

