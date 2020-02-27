Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,143.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.4% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, EVP Alexander Cumbo sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $5,271,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 125,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $15,687,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,329,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.81.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $113.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 2.20. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($1.25). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 169.87% and a negative return on equity of 55.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

