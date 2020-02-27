Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $217.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $211.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 89.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SRPT. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 26th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $280.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.43. The stock had a trading volume of 864,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,768. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.05 and its 200 day moving average is $106.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 6.31. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $158.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 2.20.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $100.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.10 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.44% and a negative net margin of 169.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alexander Cumbo sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $5,271,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,944. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $15,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,329,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,226,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,432,000 after purchasing an additional 28,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

