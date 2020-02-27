Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Rating Increased to Hold at Renaissance Capital

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) was upgraded by research analysts at Renaissance Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. HSBC raised Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of SSL traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.18. 15,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,747. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.56. Sasol has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $34.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Sasol by 235.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Sasol by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sasol in the fourth quarter worth $3,320,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sasol by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the period. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

