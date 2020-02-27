Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) Short Interest Up 34.8% in February

Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 123,900 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the January 30th total of 91,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BFS shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Saul Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

In other news, VP Debra Noreen Stencel sold 2,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $149,324.13. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,608.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 48.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Saul Centers by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Saul Centers by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 12,304 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Saul Centers by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,459 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Saul Centers by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 82,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Saul Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BFS stock opened at $47.61 on Thursday. Saul Centers has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $58.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.99 and its 200 day moving average is $52.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.17%.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

