Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,207 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,689 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 2.1% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $27,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.48.

In other Facebook news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.37, for a total transaction of $51,316.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,346.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,955 shares of company stock valued at $17,693,589. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded down $7.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $189.75. The company had a trading volume of 21,627,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,231,501. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.13. The stock has a market cap of $540.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.28 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

