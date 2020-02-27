Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627,659 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,788 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises 2.9% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of TJX Companies worth $38,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,022,613.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $3.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,463,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,996,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.78. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $49.05 and a 52 week high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim upped their price target on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

