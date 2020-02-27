Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $22.84 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,354 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for approximately 1.7% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $22,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 80.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total value of $1,917,324.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,766,596.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 72,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.02, for a total value of $14,813,076.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,940,352.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock traded down $10.95 on Thursday, reaching $183.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,103,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $168.01 and a one year high of $211.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.68 and its 200 day moving average is $195.53.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.77.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.