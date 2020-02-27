Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $28.66 Million Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 367,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,263 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington accounts for about 2.2% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $28,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,806.3% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 36.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 706.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $274,318.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,779,784.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.13. 2,810,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,636. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.35. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $67.97 and a fifty-two week high of $81.64.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

