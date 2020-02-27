Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $45.88 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,020,247 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,198 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 3.5% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $45,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,748,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635,296 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,146,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,030,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $451,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073,195 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 3,907.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,822,231 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $126,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751,805 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 22.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,191,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $594,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,859 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Comcast to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.05. 36,095,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,095,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.79. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $37.89 and a 12 month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s payout ratio is 26.84%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.