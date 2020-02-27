Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,323 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the period. AutoZone makes up 2.0% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of AutoZone worth $26,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total value of $6,176,442.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,166.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AZO traded down $9.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,004.98. The stock had a trading volume of 322,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,473. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,094.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,129.61. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $910.16 and a 1 year high of $1,274.41. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.63.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 96.86% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $13.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,375.00 to $1,225.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,415.00 target price (up from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,345.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,227.07.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

