Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Purchases 76,056 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 65.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,823 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,056 shares during the period. Citrix Systems makes up 1.6% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Citrix Systems worth $21,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTXS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,356,603 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,016,398,000 after purchasing an additional 754,570 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,244 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1,342.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 505 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,342 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS traded down $3.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.97. 2,536,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.00. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.31.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 84.34% and a net margin of 22.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

CTXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Citrix Systems to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Citrix Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

In related news, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 15,355 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,898,952.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,214.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nanci Caldwell sold 214 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $25,881.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,018,352.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,144 shares of company stock worth $6,184,115 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

