Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Purchases 9,319 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 2.0% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $26,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,780,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,421,177,000 after acquiring an additional 105,186 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,344,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,165,246,000 after purchasing an additional 138,951 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,780,511 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $562,678,000 after purchasing an additional 90,300 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $512,298,000 after purchasing an additional 48,090 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,053,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $333,055,000 after acquiring an additional 545,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $11.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $273.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,476,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,243. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $310.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $250.09 and a one year high of $331.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.10.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total value of $6,396,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 367,292 shares of company stock worth $112,851,413 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

