Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 496,755 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 196,870 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.8% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $23,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 222.4% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 32,312 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 22,290 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.3% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 5,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,031.9% during the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 143,158 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 130,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $1,350,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.04. 51,414,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,988,694. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.33. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.94 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $181.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,044 shares of company stock valued at $420,548. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

