Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for approximately 2.0% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Paychex worth $26,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 58.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $4,294,545.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,772.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAYX traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.90. 2,689,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,863. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.65. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.10 and a 52-week high of $90.54. The company has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.