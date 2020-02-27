Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 12,109 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,109 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 2.4% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $31,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,847,743,000 after buying an additional 1,623,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,271,911,000 after purchasing an additional 699,644 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,834,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $855,688,000 after purchasing an additional 110,117 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,876,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $509,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,572,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $435,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $7.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $159.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,950,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,225. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.38 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The firm has a market cap of $119.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.