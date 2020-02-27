Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 14,499 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,499 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for approximately 1.8% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $23,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 69.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,470,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484,837 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,342,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,709,286,000 after purchasing an additional 695,443 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,848,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,831,000 after purchasing an additional 443,480 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,162,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,476,000 after purchasing an additional 293,879 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,753,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.22.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $5.71 on Thursday, hitting $106.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,209,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.84 and a 200 day moving average of $106.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $119.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

