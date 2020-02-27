Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 62,623 Shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 62,623 shares during the quarter. Dunkin Brands Group accounts for 1.8% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Dunkin Brands Group worth $23,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNKN traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.54. 1,318,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,485. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 1 year low of $69.51 and a 1 year high of $84.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.52.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $335.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.403 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Dunkin Brands Group’s payout ratio is 47.32%.

DNKN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

