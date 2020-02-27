SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Chairman Sells $450,022.14 in Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.94, for a total value of $450,022.14. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,500.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SBAC traded down $16.39 on Thursday, hitting $271.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,324,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,099. The company has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 210.77, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.63. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $178.85 and a 12-month high of $309.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.94.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $513.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.66 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBAC. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 2.1% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 266,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,114,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 20.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 9.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

