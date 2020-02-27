Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Short Interest Update

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 72.1% from the January 30th total of 53,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Schmitt Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

In related news, major shareholder Walter Brown Pistor sold 509,331 shares of Schmitt Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $1,655,325.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SMIT stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 30,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,197. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04. Schmitt Industries has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 million, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter.

Schmitt Industries Company Profile

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company's Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise Schmitt Dynamic Balance System, which consists of a vibration sensor, a computer control unit, and a balance head; SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time.

