Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) Given a €105.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) has been given a €105.00 ($122.09) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($117.44) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. HSBC set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €119.00 ($138.37) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €89.50 ($104.07).

Schneider Electric stock opened at €94.44 ($109.81) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €94.86 and a 200 day moving average price of €85.76. Schneider Electric has a 52 week low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a 52 week high of €76.34 ($88.77).

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

