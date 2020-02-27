Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) Given a €119.00 Price Target at Barclays

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) has been given a €119.00 ($138.37) price target by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SU. Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($117.44) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €89.50 ($104.07).

Shares of SU stock opened at €94.44 ($109.81) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €94.86 and a 200-day moving average of €85.76. Schneider Electric has a 12-month low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a 12-month high of €76.34 ($88.77).

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

