Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. reduced its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,811 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 5.5% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. owned 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $12,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,171.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 21,175.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.43. The company had a trading volume of 8,530,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,654. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.89 and a twelve month high of $34.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.62.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

