Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,020 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 252.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.68. 175,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,613. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $65.65 and a 1-year high of $81.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.78 and a 200-day moving average of $74.27.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

