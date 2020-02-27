Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.3% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. owned 0.08% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $7,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 218.3% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 377.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHA traded down $2.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.95. 1,218,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,466. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.70. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $77.74.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.