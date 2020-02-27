Sciences Ltd. Roivant Purchases 5,333,333 Shares of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) Stock

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 5,333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $19,999,998.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,577,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,665,175. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:AXGT traded down $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $3.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,449,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,790. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $69.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.59.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.16. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Axovant Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in Axovant Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Axovant Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Axovant Gene Therapies by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,732 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Axovant Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $967,000. 11.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axovant Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.18.

Axovant Gene Therapies Company Profile

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

