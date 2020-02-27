SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.15.

SCPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on SciPlay in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on SciPlay in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded SciPlay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.25 price target on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPL opened at $8.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80. SciPlay has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $18.75.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $112.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.82 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SciPlay news, Director M. Mendel Pinson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.02 per share, for a total transaction of $45,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in SciPlay by 109.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 11,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

