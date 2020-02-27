Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) Short Interest Up 20.7% in February

Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the January 30th total of 869,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 421,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SALT. Pareto Securities raised shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $9.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Bulkers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.42.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,721 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 16,328 shares in the last quarter. 36.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SALT stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.11. The company had a trading volume of 50,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Scorpio Bulkers has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $213.10 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.74.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.53. Scorpio Bulkers had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $60.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Scorpio Bulkers will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.72%.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

