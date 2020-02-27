Scott Brown Purchases 670,000 Shares of Real Energy Co. Ltd (ASX:RLE) Stock

Real Energy Co. Ltd (ASX:RLE) insider Scott Brown purchased 670,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$14,740.00 ($10,453.90).

Scott Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 13th, Scott Brown purchased 329,757 shares of Real Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$10,552.22 ($7,483.85).

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Scott Brown purchased 185,243 shares of Real Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$6,113.02 ($4,335.47).

ASX RLE remained flat at $A$0.02 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday. 269,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,763. Real Energy Co. Ltd has a 12-month low of A$0.02 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of A$0.15 ($0.10). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 million and a PE ratio of -3.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.03.

Real Energy Company Profile

Real Energy Corporation Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of oil and gas projects in Australia. The company holds a 100% interest in acreage, including ATP 927P and ATP 1161PA permits covering an area of 2,761 square kilometers located in the Cooper-Eromanga Basin, South-West Queensland.

