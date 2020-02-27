Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Short Interest Update

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 770,500 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the January 30th total of 586,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of SCU stock opened at $23.85 on Thursday. Sculptor Capital Management has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $28.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,193.10 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.10). Sculptor Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 87.04% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sculptor Capital Management will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is 181.20%.

In other Sculptor Capital Management news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $3,489,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 60.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 510,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Sculptor Capital Management from $48.00 to $46.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

