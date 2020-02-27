Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on SBCF shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. B. Riley downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $50,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,005.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter worth $28,277,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 708,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter worth $613,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.99. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day moving average of $27.48.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.32 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.