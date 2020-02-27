Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21) by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Seadrill stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,079,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,705. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.87. Seadrill has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Seadrill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

About Seadrill

Seadrill Ltd. is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. Its primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs, jack-up rigs, tender rigs for operations in shallow, mid, deep, and ultra deep-water areas, and in benign and harsh environments.

