SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) Shares Bought by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,460 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.71% of SeaSpine worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SeaSpine by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in SeaSpine by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in SeaSpine by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 126,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in SeaSpine by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SeaSpine by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 51,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Keith Valentine acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $220,600.00. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SPNE. Wells Fargo & Co lowered SeaSpine from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on SeaSpine in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

SeaSpine stock opened at $14.73 on Thursday. SeaSpine Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $16.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.86. The firm has a market cap of $297.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.11.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SeaSpine Holdings Corp will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

