Sei Investments Co. Acquires 3,648 Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.05% of Harley-Davidson worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,685,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,185,000 after purchasing an additional 455,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,602,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,740,000 after buying an additional 67,059 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,111,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,347,000 after buying an additional 39,345 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 625,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 468,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HOG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from to in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.60.

Harley-Davidson stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.81. The stock had a trading volume of 52,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,053. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.59. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $574.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.64%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

