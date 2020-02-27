Sei Investments Co. Acquires 60,537 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 114.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,537 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IOVA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,355,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,410,000 after buying an additional 520,445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,353 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,465,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,592,000 after purchasing an additional 145,951 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,685,000 after purchasing an additional 92,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,356,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,685,000 after purchasing an additional 92,206 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on IOVA shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

NASDAQ IOVA traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $33.35. 148,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a current ratio of 10.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.69. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $34.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 2.13.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). Analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

