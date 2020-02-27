Sei Investments Co. Has $3.06 Million Stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 99.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,726 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.17% of Healthcare Services Group worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 407,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,899,000 after buying an additional 230,639 shares during the period. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 87.5% during the third quarter. Markel Corp now owns 396,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,631,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 59.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,177,000 after purchasing an additional 155,629 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 934,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,729,000 after purchasing an additional 121,570 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 300,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 112,793 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,044. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.04. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $446.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.52 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 14.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 91.95%.

HCSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.06.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

