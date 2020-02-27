Sei Investments Co. Has $3.15 Million Stock Holdings in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,319 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Relx were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Relx during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Relx by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 2.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RELX shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of Relx stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Relx PLC has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $27.25.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.418 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. Relx’s payout ratio is 27.73%.

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

